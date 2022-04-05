Diamond wedding: Bainsford's Morag and Bill Mochrie celebrate 60 years

Morag and Bill Mochrie were married on March 30, 1962 in St Andrew’s Church, Falkirk, after a three-year courtship.

Since then their family has grown to include two daughters, five grandchildren and one great-grandson, who they say “keeps them on their toes”.

Morag Muirhead grew up in The Hedges in Camelon and it was at the then Ritz Picture House that she met Bill Mochrie from Bainsford shortly before her 16th birthday and when he was 17.

Bill Mochrie and Morag Mochrie celebrated their diamond anniversary was on March 30.

They were engaged on her 17th birthday in January 1960, marrying two years later.

Morag admitted that it came out many years later that her mum thought they were “far too young” but was glad they made a go of it.

Leaving school, Morag’s first job was in the solicitor’s office Blackadder Blane & Mackenzie, then she went to Millar’s Garage and Falkirk Town Council in the Town Chamberlain’s department.

She said: “In those days you left when you got married which amazes young folk nowadays.”

Bill Mochrie and Morag Mochrie on their wedding day on March 30, 1962.

A few months after their wedding she got a job in Macdonald Waving office which belonged to Greens Hairdressers and remained there till her first daughter Sharon came along three years later.

When she returned to work it was with Forth Valley Secretarial Agency then the BP offices in Grangemouth until she left to have daughter Alison.

Bill’s first job with with Carron Company, then Falkirk Ironworks, British Leyland and Quarryknowe Fabricators in Glasgow.

He eventually ended his working life with James Scott & Sons (Kitchen Equipment) Ltd in Camelon.

However, neither have fully retired as they keep busy with Morag’s business, Gem Cleaning, which she set up after being made redundant from Taylor’s iron foundry office.

Bill, now 80, is still a serving officer with 8th Falkirk Company of The Boys’ Brigade in Bainsford. He first joined as a boy and eventually became captain, only giving up that role a few years ago.

The couple used to love their family holidays in caravans and campervans, before they discovered ocean cruising. But sadly they haven’t been able to enjoy holidays during the last two years due to the pandemic.

They’ve had many homes during their six decades of marriage and now live in a flat in Bainsford.

They had a quite celebration with close family and friends at Grange Manor Hotel on Friday where Bill told those present: “We love each other … but we do argue!”

And Morag, 79, added: “We have been very lucky.”

