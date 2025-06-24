Diamond days for former Falkirk player John Stewart and wife Caroline from Camelon

When Falkirk footballer John Stewart met the woman he would eventually marry at a sporting venue you would be forgiven for thinking it would have been at Brockville.

However, the couple got together at that other Falkirk sporting landmark, the ice rink.

Not that he swept her off her feet on the ice, instead they met when he was with the other Falkirk players in the rink’s lounge – the team used to get in for free and it was a favourite spot for them to spend some free time when not training or playing.

Caroline Rae had been born and bred in Camelon, attending Carmuirs school. Leaving there on the Friday she started as a bookbinder at Dunn & Wilsons on the Monday.

John and Caroline Stewart celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 21. Pic: Michael Gillen

She was having a night out at the ice rink when she met John, who was originally from Harthill.

After a courtship, their plans to marry came forward after he was offered an opportunity to play football in South Africa with Highland Spark.

The couple married on June 21, 1965 at Falkirk Registry Office, followed by a reception in the nearby Tudor House.

Their wedding took place on the Monday and five days later their big adventure saw them begin the journey to Johannesburg.

John and Caroline Stewart on their wedding day in 1965. Pic: Contributed

Caroline, now 80, remembers it was “very long”.

The couple quickly settled in their new home and soon their three sons came along – Craig, Cameron and Colin, who has sadly died.

When John's playing days were over, he went into football management.

After about 12 years, Caroline was called to come home as her father had died and her mother was very ill.

She nursed her mum for some time and when John later joined her, the couple lived first with Caroline’s mum before getting their own home in nearby Mariner Road, where they remain to this day.

John, now 81, got a job at the nearby Scottish Tar Works in Tamfourhill, while Caroline was a home help with the council.

The couple shared a love of Welsh Corgis and bred the dogs, as well as showing them all over the country, even attending Crufts.

But the weekends spent driving up and down the motorway to shows became a bit much and around eight years ago they decided to give it up, just enjoying their two remaining dogs from the last litter bred.

John enjoys watching football now on TV but for many years if didn’t like to watch matches that he wasn’t involved in.

The couple, whose family has now grown to include granddaughters Charlene and Claire, and great-grandchildren Zara and Kaylub, celebrated their diamond anniversary quietly at home with loved ones and friends.

Asked what was their secret to a long and happy marriage, Caroline said: “I’m not really sure. You just get on with things, whatever life throws at you.”