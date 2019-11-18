Diamond days for Falkirk Inner Wheel members

Celebrating a sparkling occasion were the members of Falkirk Inner Wheel.

The group marked its 60th anniversary with a lunch at Falkirk Stadium.

A member of an interntaional association which is in over 120 countries, its motto is “Friendship and service”.

Over the last six decades the members past and present have been involved in amany community projects, including with Children First, Age Concern, Women’s Aid, the neo-natal unit at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and several primary schools. They also ran a trolley service at the former Lochgreen Hospital for many years and later at New Carron Nursing Home.

This year they are supporting the national chairman’s charity, Riding for the Disabled.

President Anne Watson said:”Hands on service projects are less available now due to data protection and health and safety and that is right and proper. We are not a fund raising organisation but we do try to offer help when we see a need.”

Helping Anne to cut a celebratory cake is Christine Waddell, left, the group’s longest serving member.