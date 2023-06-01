The couple first met at the dancing when seaman Robert asked Margaret on to the dance floor, but while she accepted his offer she told him that she already had a boyfriend.

But not put off by the thought of a rival for her affections, a few weeks later after he returned to his Merchant Navy ship Robert sent her a letter and, as she says: “It went from there”.

Margaret, now 78, was living in Caldercruix at the time and working in the Boots factory in Airdrie, while Robert, now 83, was Slamannan born and bred.

Robert and Margaret Miller who celebrate 60 years of marriage on June 1.

The romance blossomed and eventually saw the pair married in Caldercruix Parish Church on June 1, 1963, then it was back to Margaret’s family home for a reception. “There was none of these big fancy affairs after weddings in those days, we just went to my mum’s like everyone else did,” explained Margaret.

Married life began in one of two houses at the side of the masonic hall in Slamannan, but there was no mod cons for the newly weds who, like so many at that time, had to contend with an outside toilet and a wash house.

But in 1966 they moved to the village’s Balquhastone Crescent and made it their forever home. It was where they raised their three sons, Robert, David and Craig, and later where their five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren would visit, loving to spend time with the doting couple.

For much of their married life, Robert worked away from home, firstly in the Merchant Navy and laterally in the oil industry, meeting the future King Charles III when he was at the launch of the Ninian Central oi platform, at the time the world's largest man-made movable object.

While Margaret said her main priority was always her children, when a friend asked her to help out as a waitress at The Three Kings in Shieldhill, she agreed to do it for a short time – and found herself working there for the next 20 years.

She said: “With Robert working away, my part-time job worked in well when the boys were at school. I really enjoyed it and met so many lovely people over the years.”

The pair used to love going on holiday, firstly with their family, and latterly on their own. Margaret said she would spend time watching Teletext Holidays on the TV in the hunt for a bargain trip.

She also loves spending time in their garden, while for many years Robert was a keen bowler and a member at Slamannan Bowling Club.

But after years of Robert working away from home, the Millers like nothing better than spending time together and with their family where there is always guaranteed to be lots of chat and laughter.