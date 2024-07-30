Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doing a good deed for a friend saw William Fleming meet his lifetime partner and last weekend they celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Brought up in Avonbridge, William, now 82, agreed to give a pal who worked in the Co-operative store in the village a lift to Butlins in Ayr along with her cousin.

When he turned up at the shop assistant’s home in Slamannan there was Margaret Drysdale, who had come through from Portobello to go on the break. He took the pair to the seaside and the rest, as they say, is history.

A long-distance courtship ensued with William travelling three times a week to the other side of Edinburgh to do his courting.

William and Margaret Fleming celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 25 and received congratulations from King Charles. Pic: Mark Ferguson

"I was driving a 1954 Ford van at the time in 1962 and when I think about it now, it must have been a hardy beast,” he said.

The pair were married at Greenside Church in the heart of Edinburgh on July 25, 1964 and after the service they, along with family and friends, enjoyed a reception in the Milton House Hotel.

The pair set up home in Limerigg where they lived for 16 years, before moving to Livingston.

William explained: “I worked for the Forestry Commission for ten years before setting up my own landscaping and fencing business. I was doing a lot of work in Livingston and saw the town develop. I liked the look of it and it made sense to move there.”

The new Mr and Mrs Fleming on their wedding day in 1964. Pic: Contributed

Margaret, now 81, had worked for a company in Leith before her marriage and the one and only time William met her boss was when he was waiting outside to pick her up. “He said ‘I don’t like you’ but I think that was because I was taking her away from them – or at least, I hope so,” he laughed.

While they lived in Livingston, Margaret worked for almost a decade in Marks & Spencer at the Gyle.

The couple raised four children, daughter Margaret, who sadly died in 2011, and sons Richard, Derek and David.

Their daughter’s illness saw them move to Polmont in 2011 to help care for her at her home in Brightons and they’ve been here ever since.

When their family was younger they would enjoy holidays in Scarborough and for a long time would make an annual trip to York as they loved the city and surrounding Yorkshire area.

Before his marriage William was a middle distance runner but latterly he has been delving in the history of the Braes, while he says his wife enjoys watching the soaps.

The couple have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Family and friends joined them for a celebration of their six decades at the Black Bull in Polmont.

Asked the secret of a long and happy marriage, William said: “I just keep nodding my head and agreeing with my wife. It’s important that you learn to live with each other.”