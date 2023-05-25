News you can trust since 1845
Developers plan to construct a restaurant and a dozen holiday lodges at their Falkirk resort

A firm is looking for the go ahead from Falkirk Council to expand and improve its leisure loch resort by adding a restaurant, play area and 12 holiday lodges to the site.
By James Trimble
Published 25th May 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 15:28 BST

Local property developers REWD (Real Estate Wealth Development) Group purchased Black Loch Fishery, near Limerigg, last year with the aim of improving facilities

and enhancing what the location has to offer.

Now the company has lodged an application with the local authority – which was validated on Wedensday, May 24, – to construct a restaurant and 12 holiday lodges, upgradeg and extend an existing storage building, construct a play area and associated access, parking, paths, ground works and landscaping.

REWD Group has lodged further plans to transform Black LochREWD Group has lodged further plans to transform Black Loch
Last year an REWD Group spokesperson said: "Our aim is to welcome the public to the site not just for our water activities but also to enjoy

some food and the beautiful scenery the Black Loch has to offer.”

The proposal is expected to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk CouncilREWD