Developers plan to construct a restaurant and a dozen holiday lodges at their Falkirk resort
Local property developers REWD (Real Estate Wealth Development) Group purchased Black Loch Fishery, near Limerigg, last year with the aim of improving facilities
and enhancing what the location has to offer.
Now the company has lodged an application with the local authority – which was validated on Wedensday, May 24, – to construct a restaurant and 12 holiday lodges, upgradeg and extend an existing storage building, construct a play area and associated access, parking, paths, ground works and landscaping.
Last year an REWD Group spokesperson said: "Our aim is to welcome the public to the site not just for our water activities but also to enjoy
some food and the beautiful scenery the Black Loch has to offer.”
The proposal is expected to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.