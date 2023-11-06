Developers looking to bring housing to the site of former Falkirk area Co-op centre

A housing firm has officially given notice to Falkirk Council about its intentions to create a residential development on the site of a former shopping centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ayrshire-based McTaggart Construction Ltd lodged a proposal of application notice on Tuesday, October 31, regarding its wish to develop the land at the former Carron Centre, Ronades Road, Carron to create housing, landscaping, access and associated infrastructure.

The former Co-op Carron Centre was demolished in December 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the online planning documents the firm stated it would be holding consultation events for people to attend and find out more about the proposed development at Bainsford Community Hall, in David’s Loan, from 3pm to 7pm on Wednesday, December 13.

The former Co-op Carron Centre was demolished at the end of 2020 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

A dedicated website will also be made available from December 4 to December 15 to give people more information.