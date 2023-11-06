News you can trust since 1845
Developers looking to bring housing to the site of former Falkirk area Co-op centre

A housing firm has officially given notice to Falkirk Council about its intentions to create a residential development on the site of a former shopping centre.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:30 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:31 GMT
Ayrshire-based McTaggart Construction Ltd lodged a proposal of application notice on Tuesday, October 31, regarding its wish to develop the land at the former Carron Centre, Ronades Road, Carron to create housing, landscaping, access and associated infrastructure.

The former Co-op Carron Centre was demolished in December 2020.

In the online planning documents the firm stated it would be holding consultation events for people to attend and find out more about the proposed development at Bainsford Community Hall, in David’s Loan, from 3pm to 7pm on Wednesday, December 13.

The former Co-op Carron Centre was demolished at the end of 2020 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The former Co-op Carron Centre was demolished at the end of 2020 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
A dedicated website will also be made available from December 4 to December 15 to give people more information.

Another consultation event is planned to take place – again at Bainsford Community Hall – from 3pm to 7pm on Tuesday, January 30 next year.

