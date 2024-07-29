Developers looking for permission to create new footpath in Bo'ness area
A mystery applicant – the online information says ‘name not available’ – lodged a proposal with Falkirk Council on July 24 looking to create a new footpath on land to the south of Bo’ness Fire Station, in Crawfield Road, Bo’ness.
The application, which is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers, is part of a proposal, which was granted planning permission on April 16, by Robertson Residential Group and Mactaggart and Mickel to build over 200 houses in the area.
