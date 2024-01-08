News you can trust since 1845
Developers looking for go ahead to build new houses in Dennyloanhead

A house building firm is looking for permission from Falkirk Council to construct 21 bungalows on land in the Dennyloanhead area.
By James Trimble
Published 8th Jan 2024, 14:51 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 14:52 GMT
Barleyfield Developments Ltd lodged an application on Wednesday, January 3 for planning permission in principle to create a residential development on land to the east Of 20 Bankview Terrace, Denny Road, Dennyloanhead.

According to the online planning documents the development site is located between Denny and Bonnybridge and covers 1.9 hectares. The site is mainly flat non-cultivated open ground with some evidence of fly tipping.

This application is a re-submission following withdrawal of another earlier planning permission in principle application. It features a 21-bungalow unit layout based

The application was lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The application was lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
around short terraces and semi-detached properties.

The plans state the proposal is “specifically designed for ease of access and barrier free accommodation”, singular access from the A872 leading to two short cul-de-sacs.

Each one and two bedroom unit will have “generous individual garden space”, driveway parking and shared access to communal grounds.

