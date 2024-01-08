Developers looking for go ahead to build new houses in Dennyloanhead
Barleyfield Developments Ltd lodged an application on Wednesday, January 3 for planning permission in principle to create a residential development on land to the east Of 20 Bankview Terrace, Denny Road, Dennyloanhead.
According to the online planning documents the development site is located between Denny and Bonnybridge and covers 1.9 hectares. The site is mainly flat non-cultivated open ground with some evidence of fly tipping.
This application is a re-submission following withdrawal of another earlier planning permission in principle application. It features a 21-bungalow unit layout based
around short terraces and semi-detached properties.
The plans state the proposal is “specifically designed for ease of access and barrier free accommodation”, singular access from the A872 leading to two short cul-de-sacs.
Each one and two bedroom unit will have “generous individual garden space”, driveway parking and shared access to communal grounds.