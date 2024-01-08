A house building firm is looking for permission from Falkirk Council to construct 21 bungalows on land in the Dennyloanhead area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barleyfield Developments Ltd lodged an application on Wednesday, January 3 for planning permission in principle to create a residential development on land to the east Of 20 Bankview Terrace, Denny Road, Dennyloanhead.

According to the online planning documents the development site is located between Denny and Bonnybridge and covers 1.9 hectares. The site is mainly flat non-cultivated open ground with some evidence of fly tipping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This application is a re-submission following withdrawal of another earlier planning permission in principle application. It features a 21-bungalow unit layout based

The application was lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

around short terraces and semi-detached properties.

The plans state the proposal is “specifically designed for ease of access and barrier free accommodation”, singular access from the A872 leading to two short cul-de-sacs.