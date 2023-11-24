Developers looking for go ahead to build housing near Strathcarron Hospice in Denny area
Mactaggart and Mickel Group Ltd lodged a proposal of application notice with Falkirk Council regarding their hopes to create a “residential development” on land to the north of Strathcarron Hospice, Randolph Hill, in Denny.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Although still to be confirmed, developers are hoping to hold the first statutory consultations at either Denny YMCA or Broompark Community Hall, in Davies Row, Denny. The dates being looked at are either December 7, December 11, December 12 or December 13.
Drop-in consultation events will run from 3pm to 7pm.