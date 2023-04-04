I&H Brown Ltd and Persimmon Homes lodged the matters specified in conditions application on Wednesday, March 29, relating to their proposed development at land to the north of Bankview Nursing Home, in Kilsyth Road, Banknock.

The application contains further details on building design, access, landscaping, biodiversity, public art, layout, phasing, energy, hard and soft landscaping, management “Newt Infrastructure”, tree protection, waste management, contamination, drainage, flood risk, foot/cycle path detail, travel plan and transport access, noise, retail delivery and internal access junction.

The documents state the development represents a “significant step towards the major growth and regeneration of the wider Banknock settlement area, contributing towards the aim of increasing the local population and supporting economic sustainability.”

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council