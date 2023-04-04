News you can trust since 1845
Developers lodge details for plans to build 450 houses in Banknock

A firm looking to construct a mixed use development which includes 453 houses has now presented more information to Falkirk Council to await planners’ approval.

By James Trimble
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST

I&H Brown Ltd and Persimmon Homes lodged the matters specified in conditions application on Wednesday, March 29, relating to their proposed development at land to the north of Bankview Nursing Home, in Kilsyth Road, Banknock.

The application contains further details on building design, access, landscaping, biodiversity, public art, layout, phasing, energy, hard and soft landscaping, management “Newt Infrastructure”, tree protection, waste management, contamination, drainage, flood risk, foot/cycle path detail, travel plan and transport access, noise, retail delivery and internal access junction.

The documents state the development represents a “significant step towards the major growth and regeneration of the wider Banknock settlement area, contributing towards the aim of increasing the local population and supporting economic sustainability.”

The plans were lodged with Falkirk CouncilThe plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
The application, which has a determination deadline of June 2, is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

