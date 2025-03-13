Developers attempt to explain just what is going on with Falkirk Westfield A9/A904 improvement project

A drop-in event has been organised later this month in an attempt to give residents and businesses some idea of what is happening with the Westfield roadworks A9/A904 improvement project.

Taking place in Westfield Park Community Centre, Westfield Street, Falkirk, between 3pm and 5pm on Monday, March 24, the event will have representatives from developers Balfour Beatty and Falkirk Council there to answer any questions about the plans and how they are progressing.

Last summer motorists were warned the £54 million A9/A904 project would bring some disruption for a period of around nine months and this has indeed been the case.

Organised after the Westfield Community Project reached out to Falkirk Council, it is hoped the drop-in session will provide people with answers to their questions about the major infrastructure project.

The multi million pound A9/A904 improvement works are now underway (Picture: Submitted)

As well as speaking to the team involved in progressing the project, people will also have the chance to view a presentation that highlights key project details, upcoming work and what the area will look like once the work is complete in early 2027.

Paul Kettrick, Falkirk Council head of investment, assets and climate, said: “Infrastructure projects of this scale can be disruptive, and we fully understand the frustrations local people may have.

"That is why this event is important – it gives the community the chance to ask questions directly to those who planned the project, are managing the work, and are delivering it on the ground.

"We are committed to addressing concerns and ensuring everyone understands why the work is needed and the long-term benefits it will bring to the area.”