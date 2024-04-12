Developer looking for the green light to put up 78 houses in Banknock area
A building firm is looking for permission from Falkirk Council to construct 78 new homes.
Muir Homes lodged an application with the local authority on March 15 – which was subsequently validated on Wednesday, April 10 – to build the houses and associated infrastructure, including landscaping, sustainable drainage systems and engineering works on land to the west of 31 Wellpark Road, Banknock.
The application will be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than the determination deadline of August 9.
