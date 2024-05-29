Developer looking for green light from local authority to built flats in Bo'ness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council to construct new residential properties in the Bo’ness area.

Michal Sroka is applying for permission to build six “flatted dwelling houses” on land to the north of 17 Kinacres Grove, Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness. The application was lodged on May 22 and validated on Monday, May 27.

From the online planning documents the proposed development appears to be three floors high, with bedrooms, kitchens and living areas.

