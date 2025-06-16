Developer hears if Falkirk hotel plans get local authority approval

Friday the 13th was a lucky day for Hannigan Hotels Ltd as planners looked favourably on its proposal to change the use of a premises in the Falkirk area.

The firm lodged an application with Falkirk Council on October 18 last year to change of use of the premises at Callendar Gate, Callendar Boulevard, Callendar Business Park, Falkirk from business (Class 4) to a hotel (Class 7) and create a single storey extension to the rear.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, June 13.

According to the online documents the exterior of the new development, reportedly to be named the Callendar Gate Hotel, will remain “largely unchanged”, ensuring the development “respects the visual integrity of the surrounding area”.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The documents stated: “Essentially very little will change externally. Any necessary modifications, such as new windows or signage, will be sensitively designed to blend with the existing structure.

"The conversion will incorporate sustainable building practices where possible, including energy-efficient environment systems and materials, low-energy lighting, and water saving technologies, in line with current best practice.

"The re-use of the building is also a key factor in reducing the waste and embodied energy of any construction. The conversion requires almost no demolition works and as such represents a highly sustainable approach to the reuse of the building and creating a new hotel.”

“The conversion of the disused office building at Callendar Gate into a hotel will deliver a high-quality development that respects the site’s character while providing much-needed accommodation to support the growing tourism sector in Falkirk.

"The proposal complies with relevant local and national planning policies and will make a positive contribution to the local economy by supporting businesses and

attracting visitors to the area.

"Hannigan Hotels is committed to delivering a flagship hotel that uses locally sourced trades, high-quality materials and integrates modern amenities such as the lounge extension and the coffee and refreshment shop, benefiting both hotel guests and the local community.

"The lack of market interest in the building for office use, as demonstrated by the marketing efforts between June 2022 and May 2024, further reinforces the need for an alternative, sustainable use for the building. The proposed hotel conversion offers a viable solution that will both preserve the property and enhance the town’s tourism infrastructure.”

