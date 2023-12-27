News you can trust since 1845
Developer has council's blessing to turn former Falkirk area church into flats

Samra Kauser lodged an application on October 24 to change the use of the United Pentecostal Church, in 2 Canal Street, Bainsford to form five flats.
By James Trimble
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:57 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 10:57 GMT
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for the proposal to convert the vacant three storey structure on Thursday, December 21.

A proposal lodged by Mohammed Sabir in January to create six flats at the same church had been awaiting a decision for six months before the applicant withdrew the proposal in July.

