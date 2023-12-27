Developer has council's blessing to turn former Falkirk area church into flats
Samra Kauser lodged an application on October 24 to change the use of the United Pentecostal Church, in 2 Canal Street, Bainsford to form five flats.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for the proposal to convert the vacant three storey structure on Thursday, December 21.
A proposal lodged by Mohammed Sabir in January to create six flats at the same church had been awaiting a decision for six months before the applicant withdrew the proposal in July.