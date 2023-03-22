Developer gets the green light to build 500 new houses in Forth Valley village

Stirling Council granted planning permission in principle for a residential development of up to 500 new homes in Plean – a former mining village located between Falkirk and Stirling with a population of around 2000 people.

The proposal from Persimmon Homes – which includs a requirement for 25 per cent of the development to be affordable homes – was approved subject to conditions

at a meeting of the council’s planning and regulation panel on Tuesday.

Persimmon Homes has been given the go ahead in principle to construct 500 houses in Plean

A previous application from Persimmon had been granted detailed permission for 117 homes at the site, situated on land at Cushenquarter Farm, in June 2021.

This remains unaffected by the approval of the new planning permission in principle proposal.

As planning permission has been granted in principle, Persimmon Homes now has five years to submit a further application, which will also be considered by the panel.

The further application must set out a range of details, including the full site layout, including access, parking and the position of all buildings, a scheme of landscaping and updated flood risk assessment, details of play space provision for children, a phasing plan outlining the programme of works and detailed drawings of vehicular access to the site from the A9, as well as a traffic monitoring report and a scheme of traffic calming measures.

According to Stirling Council, any subsequent development will be required to contribute financially to the provision of education capacity, healthcare, waste provision