Developer finds out if he can change use of listed building in Falkirk town centre
Jason Risi lodged another application with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, December 4 – which was validated on the same date – looking for listed building consent to alter and change the use of the former French Duncan accountants office at 39 Vicar Street, Falkirk to create a “flatted dwelling”.
A decision was taken on the proposal on Monday, March 3, when planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for the change to go ahead.
Mr Risi had previously lodged a similar applications for listed building consent and change of use of the same premises on August 20. However, those first couple of applications were subsequently withdrawn on October 11.
The ground floor of the building directly below the offices is currently home to the Monterey Jack’s American diner restaurant.
