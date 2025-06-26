Details of road closures on Bo'ness Fair Day and Fair E'en 2025

Motorists in Bo’ness are being advised of road closures throughout the town as the community celebrate the annual Children's Fair Festival.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of routes will be closed for a portion of the day on Friday, June 27, as the celebrations take place and drivers are urged to plan alternative routes. Residents are also asked to park their vehicles off the main roads for the safety of those taking part in the day.

Signs already up on the town’s main roads indicate closures between 8am and 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day’s festivities will begin between 7am and 9am as bands parade around the town which could lead to a hold up of a minute or two for drivers, who are asked to be patient, take care and leave plenty of room if directed to safely pass.

The 2024 Bo'ness Fair retinue.

At 8am all roads around Glebe Park will be closed, including Braehead, Stewart Avenue, part of Linlithgow Road, Church Wynd to Seaview junction and the area between Braehead and Stewart Avenue, to allow the schools to gather safely to enter the park for the crowning ceremony. They will remain closed until after the procession.

From noon onwards, roads will be closed as the procession heads off around the town.

The procession leaves Glebe Park and travels from the west end of Stewart Avenue and Braehead, before making its way along Church Wynd, Seaview Place, North Street, Main Street, Grangepans, Cowdenhill Road, Philpingstone Road, Grange Loan, the top of Harbour Road, Grahamsdyke Road, Dean Road and finishing at Douglas Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be closures on roads that have junctions with the main procession route.

Motorists are also advised that there may also be some disruption and slight delays for drivers on Thursday, June 26 for the Fair E’en celebrations as Unite Kinneil and Bo’ness and Carriden bands visit locations around the town.

This year Unite Kinneil Band will have two bands touring the town. The two ‘wee bands’ will play from 5pm. One will play for a fairy and guard of honour in Muirhead Crescent, before playing for Grange School presentees in Drumpark Avenue and Muirhead Crescent. The second ‘wee band’ will play for a flower girl and page boy in Forthview Crescent, a banner party member in Douglas Place and a fairy in Birkhill Crescent.

The band will then gather at Fissons at 7pm and make its way to play for the Queen’s Champion in Crawfield Avenue and Queen Elect Sophie in Deanfield Drive, ending at Kinneil Bowling Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Bo’ness and Carriden Band will play a route from Boundary Street to Cuffabouts, The Murries and Ochilview Road before playing for Queen Elect Sophie at Deanfield Drive. They will then go on to Grahamsdyke and finish at Bridgeness Club.

For more information visit thefairday.com