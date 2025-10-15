Details of how to join in Baby Loss Awareness event at Kelpies

Families will gather at The Kelpies this evening to mark Baby Loss Awareness Day.

The annual event is held every year on October 15 and is the culmination of a week of events across the world to raise awareness of baby loss and supporting bereaved families.

It culminates in the Global Wave of Light at 7pm.

Those going to The Kelpies will be able to join in by lighting candles to remember little ones who died too soon.

People of all ages will come together at The Kelpies to mark Baby Loss Awareness Day at The Kelpies. Pic: Michael Gillen

There will also be readings, a piper, the Forth Valley Nurses Choir and people will have an opportunity to leave a message on the ribbon display beside the iconic sculptures.

Helping to organise the event for the fourth year is Kellie Cunningham of Denny, along with Forth Valley SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths).

Kellie said: “The event is for parents and grandparents, as well as their families to come together on the day to remember all those babies who have died too soon. Around the world at 7pm everyone will be lighting their candles at the same time."