Derelict office in Longcroft will become hot food takeaway and a 'boost to the local community'

Joanne Findlay lodged an application with Falkirk Council on November 7 to change the use of a derelict office at Wester Seamores Farm, Longcroft, to create a hot food takeaway and a car park.
By James Trimble
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 11:42 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 11:42 GMT
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission for the proposal to go ahead on Thursday, December 21.

The online planning documents stated the proposal came following the closure of a popular cafe nearby.

It added: “The Underwood Cafe will be located 100 yards off Glasgow Road in Longcroft and will offer a boost to not only the local community but also tourism in the Falkirk Council area, providing a comfortable, warm and safe meeting place for guests such as dog walkers, cyclists or simply friends and family meeting for a coffee and fresh, home cooking and baking.

"It will also provide employment opportunities to the surrounding area. We believe this will appeal to people of all ages.”

