Depute Provost of Falkirk Council full of praise for road safety campaigners
Councillor David Balfour has praised the efforts of teachers, pupils and parents in raising awareness of road safety in and around schools in the area.
Councillor Balfour said: “Children are our future and should be protected and kept safe around proximity of schools. This campaign highlights ongoing issues in Grangemouth and throughout Falkirk District.
"This includes drivers parking on zigzag lines, double yellow lines, corners, pavements, performing dangerous manoeuvres near school sites and not allowing sufficient time for children to cross the roads safely.”
