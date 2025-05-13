Denny's latest centenarian has birthday wish to help charity

The district’s latest centenarian has lived in the area and called it home for the last 80 years.

Olive Jack turns 100 today, Tuesday, May 13 and is looking forward to a day of celebrations surrounded by several generations of her large family in the Denny home where she still lives.

Born Olive Bran, she was the only child of George and Olive and spent her early years growing up in Pennington, Hampshire before re-locating to Woodbine Cottage, Poles Lane, Lymington on the edge of the New Forest.

After leaving school she first worked in a grocers shop before getting a job in a shoe shop.

Olive Jack will celebrate her 100th birthday at home in Denny. Pic: Michael Gillen

But it was a meeting with the man who was to become her husband that led to her relocating several hundred miles from the south of England to the heart of Scotland.

She met Staff Sergeant George Jack, during World War II whilst he was stationed at Sway in the New Forest as a member of the REME attached to the 9th Brigade Tank Corps.

Love blossomed and the pair were married at St Marks Church in Pennington on March 17, 1944.

Shortly before D-Day in 1944, Olive came to live with George’s family in Denny.

On his safe return from active service, George took up employment at George Paul’s foundry in the town.

The couple became parents to Mary, John, Les, Gordon and Alan – and with the exception of Alan who lives in Hamilton, the rest all continue to live in the area.

The Jack family would later extend to include 13 grandchildren – the youngest, Julie being born on her gran’s birthday in 1987. There is now also 15 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild Brooklyn, although sadly, the family lost twin boys at ten days old.

Olive is also mother-in-law to Nan, Frances, Shona, Marie, the late Dougie and Archie.

Sadly, husband George, passed away 40 years ago in January 1985.

Although her family took up much of her time, when they had grown up, Olive worked part-time in Dr Fowler’s GP practice in Denny.

She also loved to knit and much of her efforts would benefit various charities.

For her birthday she has requested no flowers or gifts but has asked instead for donations to Parkinson’s charity, a condition she was diagnosed with a few years ago. Her family have also put donation boxes in several of their workplaces and other local locations.

Asked the secret of such a long and relatively healthy life, Olive replied: “I haven’t the foggiest and never expected it. But I have had a lovely life.”