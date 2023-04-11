News you can trust since 1845
Denny's Duncarron fort prepares for a Viking invasion

Having just enjoyed a hard weekend’s knight with its April medieval event the popular Duncarron village attraction is now fortifying its battlements for an imminent invasion of fearsome Vikings.

By James Trimble
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 15:09 BST
Duncarron could certainly use the battling skills of Clanranald Trust's Charlie Allan and screen tough guy Russell Crowe when Vikings invade next monthDuncarron could certainly use the battling skills of Clanranald Trust's Charlie Allan and screen tough guy Russell Crowe when Vikings invade next month
Duncarron could certainly use the battling skills of Clanranald Trust's Charlie Allan and screen tough guy Russell Crowe when Vikings invade next month

The tourism and educational visitor facility, run by the Clanranald Trust, welcomed an army of visitors to its site in Carron Valley, outside Denny, over the Easter weekend when it held its first major event of 2023.

The Medieval mayhem gives way to nightmare hordes of Norsemen from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, as Vikings arrive to take over the fortified village.

A Duncarron spokesperson said: “Travel back in time to Duncarron Medieval Village this May and meet the Viking invaders. Come and see a working Viking village,

hear of their trips across the seas, learn of their pillaging raids and hear their stories.

"There will be activities for all across the site, including archery, axe throwing and much more.”

Visit the website for tickets and more information.

