Denny's Apex Vets set to open its doors for annual fun day

There’s a chance to meet some animals, birds and reptiles when a popular fun day returns this weekend.

The team at Apex Vets are looking forward to welcoming members of the community to their Denny premises on Saturday for their annual open day.

People are invited to come and see what the vets do, as well as taking part in lots of fun activities.

The event will include a chance to pet and hold creatures including reptiles, lizards and snakes thanks to Racks4Reptiles and owls thanks to Owl Magic.

The staff at Apex Vets are looking forward to welcoming the public to their open day this weekend. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)

And event the dog is invited – on a lead – to join in the fun with some canine party games. They can even take part in the “Apex Tails of Triumph!” dog competition.

There will be behind the scenes tours of the Winchester Avenue premises, including a peek inside the operating theatres, wards and x-ray rooms – as well as a free kids activity zone.

Youngsters can enjoy face painting, balloon modelling and games and prizes as well as a bouncy castle.

The fire brigade will also be there to let you explore a fire engine.

Last year Nathan and Ethan enjoyed having a look behind the scenes at the vets - you can take a tour at Saturday's event. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)

Refreshments will be available with an ice cream van and burger van and a charity bake sale serving free tea and coffee.

There will be a local craft marquee and a tombola with lots of prizes donated by local businesses.

This year, the event is in aid of the charities Dennyloanhead Pet Food Pantry and The Orchard Care Home.

The family fun open day runs from noon to 4pm this Saturday, September 6.