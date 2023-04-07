Marion, who works at Wheatley Care’s Falkirk service supporting people with learning disabilities, puts her longevity down to good genes, determination – and a good husband at her back.

She’s the oldest employee in Wheatley, Scotland’s leading housing, care and property management group, which has 3000 staff.

Marion, who lives in Denny with husband Alec, said: “I’m still working because I enjoy it – it’s as simple as that. I like the company, I like the challenge and I like helping other people. Still being able to earn a bit of extra money also helps keep me in the life I’m entitled to.”

Marion Grieve is still working at 82 with Wheatley Care’s Falkirk service supporting people with learning disabilities.

“I always work a back shift because it suits me. At my age, I’m not very good in the morning. But I enjoy my job. There are some things I can’t do, like lifting people, but everyone I work with is very understanding.

“Working keeps you active. If you keep the head going, the feet will follow. I think I just have good genes and determination – and a very good husband at my back. Alec looks after the home and I go out to work. We’re a good team. He supports and encourages me.”

As well as being Wheatley’s oldest employee, Marion is one of more than 90,000 people over 65 who are still working across Scotland.

But she is doing more than just working – she’s still learning and improving her skills, having just passed her SVQ level 2 in Social Care – despite admitting that she is petrified of computers.

Marion Grieve ready for another day at work with Wheatley Care’s Falkirk service supporting people with learning disabilities

Marion says: “I passed my SVQ at the age of 81. I’m quite proud of that. I’m not great with computers. I use them and I have a phone but I’m a bit frightened of them, to be honest. I prefer taking notes with a pencil.”

Louise Dunlop, managing director of Wheatley Care, said she really appreciates what Marion brings to her role, adding: “Marion has been brilliant. The dedication she shows to be still working full-time is amazing and she always offers great support to the people we work for.

“On top of that, to get her SVQ qualification at her age is just a phenomenal achievement. She should be really proud of herself.”

Marion and hubby Alec are intrepid travellers – and it’s this desire to see the world which motivates her to keep on working.

And after bringing up her family – she has three children, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren – Marion is determined to keep doing as much as she can.

She adds: “I still work so Alec and I can look forward to doing things together. We’re going on a Mediterranean cruise in September – our first holiday in three years.