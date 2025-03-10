Denny volunteers continue mission of hope with addition of new shop

A group of volunteers who battle against social isolation have now had the official nod from the local authority to open a shop at their community hub.

Hope Hub Scot CIC lodged an application with Falkirk Counicl on January 23, which was validated on January 31, to change the use of the premises located to the west of 80 Glasgow Road, Denny from warehouse to a retail unit.

Planning officers granted permission for the change to go ahead on Friday, March 7.

The Hope Hub is run by a team of volunteers and provides a space for people to meet, feel supported and connected with the community. It aims to fight social isolation by bringing people together, including young mums and dads, toddlers as well as older people.

It runs a drop in café through the week and also provides emergency food parcels and second-hand clothes to help those who are struggling.