Denny vet to hold dog blood donor sessions - here's how to sign up your pet

Your family pet could be a lifesaver for another dog in need – and here’s all you need to know to sign up.

Pet Blood Bank UK is currently appealing for dogs in this area to come forward as blood donors to help save the lives of other dogs.

Apex Veterinary Centre in Denny is one of the charity’s host venues and they are looking for happy, healthy and confident dogs to register for their donation sessions next month.

Pet Blood Bank is just like the human blood service, but for dogs.

They collect blood donations from donor dogs across the UK which then go towards helping to save the lives of other dogs in need. Every donation a dog gives can help to save the lives of up to four other pooches.

Dogs in the Falkirk area, as well as all dogs across the UK, have access to the lifesaving blood should they ever need it, so it really is a vital service.

To become a donor, your dog must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of one and eight, and be fit and healthy. It is also important that they are confident, enjoy meeting new people, and having new experiences.

The donation itself only takes five to10 minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 35-40 minutes.

Dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank vet before donating and get showered with treats, fuss, and attention throughout their appointment.

They even get a goody bag and toy to take home, as well as the pride of being a lifesaver.

Like humans, dogs have different blood types and negative blood is in very high demand as this can be given to any dog in an emergency. However, with only 30 per cent of dogs having this blood type, keeping up with supplies is challenging. Therefore, Pet Blood Bank is also calling for certain breeds to come forward, as they are more likely to have this vital blood type.

These breeds include German Shepherds, Dobermanns, Flat and Curly Coated Retrievers, Greyhounds, Lurchers, Boxers, Old English Sheepdogs, and Weimaraners.

If you are interested in registering your dog to become a lifesaver or would like to book an appointment for the donation session at Apex Veterinary Centre on Sunday, June 8, visit here or call 01509 232222.