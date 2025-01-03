Denny teen reflects on his life changing year as NSPCC board member

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A high school pupil has been helping to make a real difference to the safety of youngsters during his time as a member of the NSPCC Young People’s Board for Change (YPBC).

Denny High School pupil Douglas Patton has travelled across the country to attend events such as the NSPCC awards in London and has spoken about his passion for addressing key issues for young people such as bullying in schools.

Douglas said his experience on the young people’s board has been “brilliant” and he has enjoyed the meetings, reaching out to more young people, and learning about the issues that face children and young people.

The YPBC is a group of 15 young people, aged 13 -16 from across the UK, who share their views and ideas to advise the NSPCC on what matters most to children and young people.

Douglas Patton has enjoyed his time on the NSPCC board (Picture: Submitted)

They get involved in lots of fun projects and get the opportunity to travel across the country to take part in residentials, meetings, and workshops.

Douglas said he loved being involved in advertising campaigns for Childline and provided ideas about how the NSPCC could reach more young people, helping shape the advertising campaigns, as well as interviewing people for important positions within the NSPCC.

He said: “I also loved going to the NSPCC awards in London – it is by far the biggest city I’ve been to. I loved interviewing people for jobs and being my first time in London, it was a highlight.”

Douglas, who has dyslexia, is passionate about changing how schools address bullying of students with special needs.

He said: “Children have a tough fight to get the support they need, there needs to be more awareness of this.”

Douglas, who has developed many important life skills while being on the board, added: “I’ve developed my communications skills and ability to work effectively in a team which will have a lasting impact.

“The experience better equips young people for the future young people for the future and allows us to get our voices across. My advice to other young changemakers is to have an open mind and be willing to learn.”