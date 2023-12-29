Denny teacher David's charity work rewarded with MBE in King's New Year Honours

A teacher from Denny has received an MBE in the King’s New Year Honours for his years of dedicated fundraising endeavours at his school.

Alva Academy teacher David Clifford, 45, found out he was receiving the award earlier in the year. The faculty head of music, art, PE and dance at the academy may have been surprised, but certain people close to him were not.

"I got a letter at the end of October,” he said. “It was a bit of a shock for me but it turned out my wife was in on it. I’ve had to keep it between family and friends since then, but we have been so busy with Remembrance and other events it didn’t seem like too long.”

David’s wife Kirsty, a history teacher at Alva Academy, is part of the school charities committee which includes her husband and Shiona Finn.

David Clifford - now an MBE - joins fellow charity committee members wife Kirsty and Shiona Finn to raise more funds for MacMillan (Picture: Submitted)

David and the committee have led Alva Academy to become Macmillan Cancer Support’s most successful non-corporate fundraiser in the UK for the World’s Biggest

Coffee Morning.

For the last 14 years David has helped to lead fundraising events and challenges for Macmillan raising over £500,000 through Alva Academy’s Coffee Morning, which

is a culmination of a month’s worth of fundraising with events ranging from band nights, ceilidhs, cake sales and cross-country cycles.

He works hard to encourage every member of the academy to participate in some way, as well as many local businesses and the wider community, who come together

to fund raise in the build up to the day.

Thanks to the sheer amount of money the academy raises for Macmillan each year, all Macmillan Patient Grants for people living in Clackmannanshire have been paid for.

In recognition of this the school was awarded the Douglas Macmillan award – Macmillan’s highest accolade – in 2011.

"The Macmillan fundraising is our flagship,” said David. “But we also work to help Poppy Scotland and Parkinson’s UK. I have a Parkinson’s choir which runs every

Monday.”

In 2022 David was named Teacher of the Year at the Scottish Education Awards, for his work transforming the life chances of young people while supporting the school,

pupils and local community with fundraising initiatives.

David said he did not know where or when he will receive his actual physical MBE – but he knows when the call comes he must attend.

"It could be in Holyrood or even Buckingham Palace at some point next year. Wherever it is, I’ll have to go – my mum would never forgive me if I didn’t.”

David was just one of over 100 Scottish people to receive New Year honours in 2024.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “My warmest congratulations go to all the Scottish recipients of the King’s New Year Honours. Scots are well represented in His

Majesty’s list, which showcases the best of Scottish talent - including sport, the arts, community, education, business, charity, policing and healthcare.