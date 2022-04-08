Denny tattoo studio takes part in Semi Colon Project

The staff were backing Semi Colin Project Tattoo 2022 – an initiative from America where the semi colon tattoo represents carrying on life, as the author uses it when they don’t want to yet finish their sentence.

Gillian Brown, receptionist at The Ink Hub in Glasgow Road was keen to get involved having lost her cousin to suicide in 2013.

She spoke to business owners Petar and Catherine Manolova and they were delighted to take part.

Wendy Watson of Bonnybridge and Petar Manolova, owner The Ink Hub.

Gillian said: “Getting the semi colon tattoo is a conversation starter, not only for yourself but for others, when people get this tattoo it symbolizes life and thus to carry on.”

The Ink Hub joined hundred of other studios across the UK in taking part by giving the semi colon tattoos for a £10 donation last Tuesday, raising £240.

The money has gone to SAPUK, a non-profit suicide prevention CIC founded in 2016 by Dan Shaw after the loss of her stepfather.

It has volunteers who offer support to others daily from 6am to 11pm.