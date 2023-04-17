Denny slimmer sheds three stones to make his London Marathon dream a reality

Fraser Walker, 24, is now representing Slimming World in their 14-strong official marathon team this April. The Slimming World members, consultants, head office staff

and managers come from across the UK and Ireland and between them have lost a total of more than 79 stone.

The runners are raising money for Cancer Research UK, the Irish Cancer Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK, Slimming World’s official charity partners.

Fraser Walker lost three stone and is now about to realise his dream of running the London Marathon

Fraser is running for Cancer Research UK, as well as aiming to increase awareness of how keeping a healthy weight and moving more can improve people’s health

and help reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

He said: “At 16, after being a vegetarian for more than 10 years, I started eating meat again. Bacon rolls on the way to school, hamburgers at lunch and secret visits to

the chip shop on the way home from school became less of a novelty and more of an unhealthy habit.

“I reached almost 16 stone and it was like I was living in a body that wasn’t mine. I felt there was nothing I could do about it and that made me feel like I had no future. I

was diagnosed with Body Dysmorphic Disorder in 2016 and, as part of my treatment, I decided to take control of my weight and joined Slimming World in 2017.

“I was so nervous on my first night, I needn’t have been though. The support, encouragement and little bit of accountability you get from group are what makes it so

special.

"The simple act of sharing out loud what you want to achieve gets other members behind you, and then because they care and are genuinely interested, they ask how

you’re getting on, cheer you on when you’re doing well and give you a gentle nudge if your motivation seems to be waning."

As Fraser lost weight and grew in confidence, he decided to explore Slimming World’s Body Magic physical activity support programme, which helps members to embrace active habits.

The programme recognises a wide range of activities, to suit all ability levels and budgets, and supports members to increase activity from their own individual starting point and at their own pace.

Fraser said: ““My family tried – unsuccessfully – many times to get me excited about exercise. It wasn’t until I learnt about Slimming World’s Body Magic programme

that I realised exercise wasn’t about doing too much too soon but building it in gradually and finding things to do that I enjoyed.

“I started with little things like taking the stairs instead of the lift and then as my confidence grew, I took

up running and the London Marathon will be the third marathon I’ve taken part in.

"I’m now at home in a gym and have joined a pole fitness class where I do aerial acrobatics."

Slimming World District Manager Amanda Thomson says: “Fraser is a real inspiration to us all and we are so proud of him.”

Fraser runs Slimming World groups on a Saturday at 7.30am and 9am, at Newlands Community Centre, Grangemouth.