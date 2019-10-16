Denny singer performs with Sir Rod Stewart at Celtic event in New York

A Denny singer who shared a stage with music legend Sir Rod Stewart in New York has described the experience as a “pinch yourself moment”.

Liam McGrandles was asked to perform at Celtic FC Foundation’s Gala Dinner in Manhattan last Thursday.

As a fan of the Parkhead club himself, the chance to sing in front of hundreds of fellow supporters in aid of projects which support vulnerable children and youths was an honour in itself.

However, dueting with ‘Rod the Mod’ as onlookers, including club manager Neil Lennon, cheered the pair on was the stuff of dreams for the 36-year-old.

Videos have since emerged of the dad-of-three singing Grace alongside one of Celtic’s most famous celebrity fans.

Liam, who has also been recorded during an impromptu singing session with Sir Rod at Celtic Park, said: “It was a brilliant night and a pinch yourself moment.

“I’ve sung with Rod before but talk about pressure! He enjoyed himself; I think he absolutely loved it.

“I’ve had an absolutely amazing response. There are four or five videos circulating and they’ve all had thousands of views.

“I do a lot of work for the Celtic FC Foundation. The night was amazing — they raised $300,000!

“They had guest speakers, a Q and A with Neil Lennon and a charity auction.”

Regular gigs on matchdays at Celtic Park and at venues in Glasgow and Stirling, plus shows on foreign shores, have allowed Liam to go full-time as a musician in recent years.

He insists none of it would be possible, though, without the support of his wife, Fiona.

The former St Patrick’s Primary School pupil added: “It’s Fiona who always pushes me and encourages me to go on the trips abroad.

“She has given up a lot over the years to let me do my music and she’s a fantastic mum to our three kids.”

Liam’s album Roughcast and Rain, featuring Irish folk and original tracks, reached number 26 in the UK Downloads Chart and can be downloaded on iTunes and Spotify.