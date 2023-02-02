But his fun cookery videos have done just that – with one going viral in the last week and racking up more than 130,000 views in a short space of time.

Mum Rhea, who runs the CookingWithCalyx channel on TikTok for her son, said: “Calyx loves cooking. He has always been interested in cooking and we’ve managed to keep him interested.One day he asked if we could set up a TikTok channel for cooking. I posted his first video on January 8. It was just one of those things, he said ‘I’d like to do this’ and so we thought we’d give it a try and see what happened.

"We had zero clue that it would go like this. It’s gone crazy. It’s just a wee boy that likes to cook and wanted to post videos of him cooking online, but he’s had a lot of people watching them.”

Calyx Gray with mum Rhea, who has been helping him post his videos online. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The video that has attracted the most views so far is one where Calyx is cooking spaghetti bolognaise for his family – and like all his videos, there’s some of his own humour added.

Rhea continued: “He’s got a good sense of humour and has fun when he’s making the videos.

"His biggest video has had more than 130,000 views. He’s actually blown away by it.

"He’s so grateful and humble. He says he can’t believe all these people would take time out of their lives to watch and comment on his videos.

Calyx Gray has been creating cooking videos for TikTok and they are proving popular. (pic: Michael Gillen).

"After I posted that video it had 500 views just before he went to bed. Then when he got up it was at 2000 views. Slowly over the day it was creeping up and up until it go to 130,000.

"We couldn’t believe it. I think Calyx is more shocked than anything, but he’s very grateful to everyone who is watching the videos and leaving the nice comments.”

Rhea has been making some appearances in the 10-year-old’s videos, along with his sister Calhea who is often seen sampling the completed dishes.

His mum said: “My mum and granny taught me to cook and I wanted Calyx to grow up knowing how to cook and how to sew. I think it’s important that he knows how to do these things for himself.

Calyx is sharing his love of cooking - and his sense of humour - through the CookingwithCalyx videos.

"He has a great palette and is a great eater – he will eat most things and try most things. He’s got a thirst for knowledge and is so interested in other cultures and food.

"He’s coming up with his own ideas for more videos, like doing a dish a week from a different country. He wants to do a series on potatoes, which I’ve no problem with as that’s my favourite food in the world.

“There are so many things he wants to cook and that he wants to do. He’s been talking about doing Scottish dishes.

“He’s planning to do some baking with his dad, Callum – he’s the baker in the family.

“We’re also planning to support local businesses through the videos, using their products in our dishes and giving them a wee mention on TikTok too.”