Denny’s sporty pupils help their community

Youngsters have been using skills they learned to help improve the lives of older people in their local community.

Denny High School pupils, Ross Barr, Keir Breen, Josh Findlay, Vicki McFie and Tiegan Rogers, were among the 25 young people involved in the school’s sports and recreation class who successfully completed their strength and balance training late last year.

Gaining their certificates from Paths For All, the five teenagers took the knowledge and experience they gained forward to the Denny Wider Access to School Project (WASP) social cafe to help older people improve their muscle tone and, subsequently, allow them to avoid falls.

Working alongside Shona Keenan, the pupils planned and delivered sessions within cafe, incorporating their strength and balance exercises into an hour long presentation, which also included board games, coffee and chats.

Shona praised the pupils for their maturity and commitment to the sessions and this invaluable volunteering experience will go towards their required work experience hours for the course as well as encouraging them to build up positive relationships with people from the Denny community.