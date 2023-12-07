News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Denny residents urged to embrace greener journeys with new mobility hub

A town centre pop-up mobility hub is helping residents in Denny to make greener and more affordable local journeys.
By James Trimble
Published 7th Dec 2023, 13:15 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 13:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

National shared transport charity Collaborative Mobility UK (CoMoUK) has installed the hub on the town’s Stirling Street as part of a wider £100,000 project to boost

active travel, including cycling.

Mobility hubs bring together shared, public and active travel modes, along with community facilities, and redesign and reallocate space away from the private car.

The Denny Mobility Hub has popped up in the town centre (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)The Denny Mobility Hub has popped up in the town centre (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)
The Denny Mobility Hub has popped up in the town centre (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have been widely adopted in cities across Europe and North America and are becoming increasingly popular in the UK.

The pop-up, or “parklet”, in Denny is the size of one large car and is designed to convert parking areas into a community space with a short-access textured ramp for

ease of use.

The structure, measuring six metres by two metres, is wheelchair-accessible and incorporates hardwood timber planting and seating, with two bicycle racks, a bike repair stand, and a pump.

Additionally, there's an information totem with a QR code linking to a CoMoUK website page. This page provides details about sustainable transport options in the local area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Dilks, chief executive of CoMoUK, said: "Mobility hubs increase transport links, improve public health, bring economic benefits to the local community and save people money.

“This project demonstrates how hubs can enhance the experience for pedestrians, cyclists, and business owners by addressing parking issues and creating a more pleasant space.

“It also empowers communities to take proactive measures against climate change.”.

The hub will be stationed in Denny until the week beginning December 18 before moving on to visit other Forth Valley communities in the New Year.

Related topics:Europe