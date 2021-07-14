Denny recycling bins removed after residents raise concerns

Packed to maximum recycling bins in Ochil View, Denny had become an eyesore, an environmental health concern and even a source of noise pollution according to residents.

The Falkirk Herald received a number of complaints from householders regarding Falkirk Council’s communal recycling bin area in the street.

They stated the location was being used as a kind of “legal dumping ground” by people, with everything from bedding to bottles littering the ground beside the bins.

The communal recycling bins in Ochil View had become a real dumping ground according to residents

As well as being an eyesore, there are fears the recent hot weather could combine with the rubbish building up on the ground to create a serious environmental health hazard.

One resident said: "The council are doing nothing about it. The can recycling bin hasn't been emptied in past two months and there is food rubbish on top of it. The council was here last week looking at them.

"I heard there was a dead rat there as well but it must have been removed."

There is also an issue of noise pollution with many residents calling for sound proofing or notices telling people to only use them after certain times.

One householder said: "The bins are less than 20 metres from my house and neighbouring houses and the smashing of bottles into these bins start as early as 6am and can finish after 11pm."

However, residents’ complaints have now been taken onboard by the council and action has been taken.

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “We have been monitoring the site at Ochil View for a couple of months. Unfortunately the site has been subject to persistent fly tipping, including bags of general household waste.

"As a result of the continual misuse, we have removed the recycling point and encourage residents to use their household recycling containers, as well as the remaining Recycling Points and Centres.”

A resident stated: “The council just came and took the bins away after a year of us trying to get them removed. This has made the residents of Ochil View very happy.”

