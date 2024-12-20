Denny Primary's A Hint of Snow White panto in 18 pics

Following on from the success of their first pantomime last year, the youngsters decided they wanted to do it all over again.

And the numbers in the group swelled with Mrs Brown and Miss Watts welcoming 40 P5 to P7 pupils.

This week they took to the stage to perform Out Of The Ark’s, “A Hint of Snow White”.

A school spokesperson said: “After the difficult decision of casting parts was done, rehearsals followed weekly with lunch time practises too.

"While the children worked hard to learn their lines and songs, Mrs Greig ran an art club to create the props and backdrops.

"The show was a huge success with many fabulous solo singers shining on stage, while many staff members supported behind the scenes. Fabulously festive … Denny Primary’s panto club strikes again. Merry Christmas!”

