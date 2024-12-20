Denny Primary's A Hint of Snow White panto in 18 pics

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 20th Dec 2024, 18:52 BST
Talented youngsters from Denny Primary’s Drama Club delighted family and friends with their Christmas panto.

Following on from the success of their first pantomime last year, the youngsters decided they wanted to do it all over again.

And the numbers in the group swelled with Mrs Brown and Miss Watts welcoming 40 P5 to P7 pupils.

This week they took to the stage to perform Out Of The Ark’s, “A Hint of Snow White”.

A school spokesperson said: “After the difficult decision of casting parts was done, rehearsals followed weekly with lunch time practises too.

"While the children worked hard to learn their lines and songs, Mrs Greig ran an art club to create the props and backdrops.

"The show was a huge success with many fabulous solo singers shining on stage, while many staff members supported behind the scenes. Fabulously festive … Denny Primary’s panto club strikes again. Merry Christmas!”

The talented members of Denny Primary School Drama Club perform the panto, A Hint of Snow White.

1. Denny Primary panto 2024

The talented members of Denny Primary School Drama Club perform the panto, A Hint of Snow White. Photo: Michael Gillen

Head teacher Rachel Coull welcomes the audience.

2. Denny Primary panto 2024

Head teacher Rachel Coull welcomes the audience. Photo: Michael Gillen

Lots of great Christmas jumpers on the stage.

3. Denny Primary panto 2024

Lots of great Christmas jumpers on the stage. Photo: Michael Gillen

Some great singing from the talented pupils.

4. Denny Primary panto 2024

Some great singing from the talented pupils. Photo: Michael Gillen

