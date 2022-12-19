News you can trust since 1845
Denny Primary pupils star in their Wrigglies Nativity

The youngest pupils at Denny Primary School turned in a sparkling performance last week when they took to the stage.

By Jill Buchanan
50 minutes ago

They were taking part in their Wrigglies Nativity – so named because most of them can’t sit still for long, according to staff.

But the youngsters in Primary 1 to Primary 3 delivered a wonderful production telling the story of the first Christmas, complete with Mary and Joseph in the stable, animals, angels, stars, shepherds and the three kings. All this accompanied by lovely singing from their classmates.

All their weeks of hard work paid off and the youngsters, along with their teachers, well deserved the enthusiastic applause.

The arrival of a king

Joining in the fun

Turning up at the inn only to find a bed in the stable

Denny Primary School. 'Wriggly Nativities'. Primary 1 to 3 pupils.

An array of colourful Christmas jumpers

