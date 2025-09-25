Denny mum shares twins' story to raise awareness of rare condition

A Denny mum has been sharing her twin daughters’ story to raise awareness of a rare condition.

Vikki Thomson gave birth to Kharis and Hope Roxburgh on March 6.

The safe arrival of both girls was a moment of joy for mum – who has two elder children Maizy, 13, and Bobby, two – after a worrying pregnancy.

Not only was it considered a high risk pregnancy due to mum’s age, but the twins were identical and although had their own sacs in the womb they were sharing a placenta.

Vikki Thomson is sharing her daughters' - Hope and Kharis - story to raise awareness of craniosynostosis. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Furthermore, during a pregnancy scan it had been discovered that there was something wrong with Hope, however the true extent of the condition would not be known until she was born.

When she was born it was discovered that Hope had the rare condition craniosynostosis – when the sutures of a foetus’ skull close too early, leading to skull growth issues.

Hope’s was a complex case affecting three of the sutures on her head.

The family later learned that Kharis also suffered from the condition – although only one of her sutures was affected.

Vikki with children Maizy Roxburgh, Kharis Roxburgh, Bobby Roxburgh and Hope Roxburgh.

Vikki said: "Before I had Bobby I had lots of miscarriages and he was a wee miracle baby.

"So when I found out it was twins this time it was an absolute shock to go from being basically infertile to having three kids under three.

"It was a worrying pregnancy, as I’m 42 now. It was even more worrying finding out that Hope was going to have something wrong with her head, but we wouldn’t know what until she came out.

"That’s why we called her hope.

Hope and Kharis Roxburgh were born with craniosynostosis and have since had their operations. They must wear helmets now to help their recovery.

"The girls were born by planned section due to the kind of twins they were and were both just under 6lb when they were born.

"Hope was immediately referred to the Paediatric Craniofacial Team at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

"A few weeks later Kharis was also referred.

"They both needed an operation on their skulls to open the sutures.

"Hope needed all three sutures opened and was the first baby in the UK to have it done by endoscopic surgery, but Kharis just needed the one opened."

And now at six months old the girls are thriving having had their operations.

Vikki said: “They are both doing really well.

"Hope may develop learning difficulties in future, but they are meeting their milestones.

"They both have helmets to wear for 23 hours of the day to help their recovery and they will be monitored by the team until they are around 16.”

September is Craniosynostosis Awareness Month and Vikki believes it's important to share Hope and Kharis’ story to help raise awareness of the condition. She said: “Prior to the girls’ diagnosis, I had never even heard of Craniosynostosis, so it’s been an intense journey.

“It’s extremely important to be raising awareness for Craniosynostosis as it’s such a rare condition and generally not well known.”