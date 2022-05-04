Denny mum Lynsey Ritchie's inspirational cancer story to be heard by Race for Life participants across Scotland

Lynsey Ritchie shares her powerful and inspirational story in a two minute audio recording which is set to be played to participants at the start line of Cancer Research UK Race for Life events, including the one in Callendar Park on June 26.

The mum-of-four was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer at the age of 42 and knows how vital it is to raise funds for life-saving research.

The 45-year-old said: “Because of life-saving research my four little boys still have a mummy, my husband still has a wife and my parents still have a daughter.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynsey Ritchie at home with her boys Odhran, Darragh, Brodie and Cailean. Pic: Steve Welsh

"You never think it will be you who hears those words, ‘I’m sorry, it’s cancer’ and when you do your world implodes.

"But the one thing I knew for sure was that I was going to do everything in my power to be there for my boys.

"I am living and loving my best life today thanks to improved treatments and I’d like to help people affected by cancer in the months and yeras to come.

"I hope my story will connect with people in the moments before they set off on the Race for Life course.”

Lynsey’s story is one of six audio recordings from cancer survivors which will be played at fundraising events across the UK.

Ahead of double mastectomy surgery Lynsey planned a ‘Thank you for the mammaries’ party in recognition of her breasts’ role in feeding her own boys as well as seven premature babies through donations to the human milk bank.

Lynsey, who is mum to Cailean, 10, Brodie, eight, Darragh, six and Odhran, four, was still breastfeeding her youngest when she first visited her GP after noticing pain and a lump under her arm.

Tests showed there was also a lump in her breast and Lynsey was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer.

Her husband Neil, a soldier who was then based in Belfast, took time off to support her through treatment – she had 15 sessions of chemotherapy, surgery and 15 rounds of radiotherapy.

Now Lynsey runs not-for-profit guided meditation and relaxation sessions to help her local community.

She said: “I do not and will not ever let cancer rule my life, but it has changed my life and will forever be a part of my story.

"I feel emotional and very grateful to be here.

"Two years ago I rung the bell to mark the end of active treatment after months of emotional upheaval, fear, panic, self discovery, love and healing.

"It seems like a lifetime ago and yesterday all at once.

"Early detection is vital.

"I hope my story will raise awareness and encourage people to visit their doctor if they notice anything about their own bodies which doesn’t feel right.”

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland added: “We are incredibly grateful to Lynsey for her support and know that her story will make an impact on participants when played on stage at the beginning of Race for Life.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.

"Race for Life events across Scotland will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”