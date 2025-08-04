Denny mum and Rick Astley fan Wendie, 54, dances on despite cancer diagnosis

A mum who lost both her parents to cancer was then devastated to hear she had developed breast cancer herself.

Wendie Thomson, 54, was diagnosed in 2023, but it did not take her long to get over her shock and start to fight back against the disease – and, of course, get back on the dancefloor once again.

Wendie, from Denny, said: “I heard early and treatable and I decided that’s what I have to focus on. My little sister came with me to the doctors and she was in bits, crying on the floor, no doubt thinking she’d lost another family member to this disease.

“We lost our mum to a brain tumour and our dad to lung cancer, so hearing her big sister had breast cancer was overwhelming for her I think – she assumed the worst.”

Wendie Thomson has dancing, her dog and all her friends and family to thank for helping her through her battle with cancer (Picture: Submitted)

Wendie is a battler, however, and underwent six cycles of chemotherapy, 25 consecutive days of radiotherapy which blistered her skin and is now on breast cancer treatment medication tamoxifen for the next five years.

Wendie said: “I was really poorly and only got about five relatively good days in every three-week cycle. I lost all my hair, but I wasn’t worried about that as I’ve always wanted to try wigs.”

Part of a ladies dance troupe doing disco, ballet and tap, Wendie was not going to let cancer stop her from doing the things she loves.

This included going to see Rick Astley in concert the night before starting chemo and Australian DJ Hot Dub Time Machine the night before her operation.

“I went to Rick Astley with my sister and my best friend and I just danced the night away and forgot about my cancer for a few hours, it was glorious."

When she was diagnosed every member of the dance group got a little gift for Wendie to help her through treatment.

“I’ve been dancing for nine years and my group of women – and dance itself – have been a rock for me on my cancer journey. Those ladies are a really good bunch, and they kept me going through this tough time.

“They’d come and take my dog out for a few days when I wasn’t up for walking, they’d check in and they made me want to get back to the dancefloor.”

To thank everyone for helping her, Wendie hosted an afternoon tea last year to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now.

“I’m not a bad bake – I love making a Victoria sponge. My mum made a good tablet, but I’ve not quite mastered that yet. My daughter also loves baking. I’ve never

done anything like an Afternoon Tea before, but it was an amazing experience.

“I was worried I might have too much food. Then my sister told me to look outside, and a line had already formed! The day was so busy and so many people turned up.”

Wendie is hosting another afternoon tea this year and is hoping to top the £2500 she raised in 2024.

Visit the website for more information.

