Masons from Lodge St Andrew (Denny & Loanhead) No.176 served up an early Christmas treat to over 120 senior members and widows.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They delivered turkey dinners with all the trimmings to their homes, followed up with sticky toffee pudding made by award winning chef Brother Alastair MacDonald.

RWM Archie Mackay, pictured with the delivery team including his son and one-year-old granddaughter Charlotte, said: “We started home meal deliveries to our senior members and widows, or I prefer VIPs, during lockdown and the Christmas one was particularly welcomed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We continued the Christmas dinners last year with assistance from The Grand Lodge of Scotland and used some of the money from our annual Christmas Draw to fund the initiative this time.”