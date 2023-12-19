Denny masons deliver early Christmas dinner to senior members and widows
and live on Freeview channel 276
They delivered turkey dinners with all the trimmings to their homes, followed up with sticky toffee pudding made by award winning chef Brother Alastair MacDonald.
RWM Archie Mackay, pictured with the delivery team including his son and one-year-old granddaughter Charlotte, said: “We started home meal deliveries to our senior members and widows, or I prefer VIPs, during lockdown and the Christmas one was particularly welcomed.
“We continued the Christmas dinners last year with assistance from The Grand Lodge of Scotland and used some of the money from our annual Christmas Draw to fund the initiative this time.”
Their guests received letters with Christmas greetings from the Lodge plus ten free raffle tickets for the draw which will be made at the Lodge's annual Christmas Party this Saturday, December 23.