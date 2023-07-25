A free drop-in event takes place from 10am until 1pm in the library on Friday, July 28 where there will be lots of information, advice and family fun.

Family activities to suit all tastes will take place in the community room with Zoolab animal handling, LEGO and a chance to sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge. There will also be free, healthy snacks for your people.

In the main library there will be community information and advice organisations who can help with a host of topics, including learning, money and energy saving, how to avoid scams, and ways to get more involved in your community.

The community event takes place in Denny library this week. Pic: Scott Louden

Those signed up to attend include Denny Citizen’s Advice, Denny’s Men’s Shed, Enjoy Life Locally Project (ELLY), Roots Foodbank, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Smart Denny, Wider Access to School Project, Falkirk Council’s Community Learning and Development and the Education Training Unit.