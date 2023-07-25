News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Denny Library hosts community day for all the family

The community is invited to come along to discover everything that is on offer at Denny Library.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:50 BST

A free drop-in event takes place from 10am until 1pm in the library on Friday, July 28 where there will be lots of information, advice and family fun.

Family activities to suit all tastes will take place in the community room with Zoolab animal handling, LEGO and a chance to sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge. There will also be free, healthy snacks for your people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the main library there will be community information and advice organisations who can help with a host of topics, including learning, money and energy saving, how to avoid scams, and ways to get more involved in your community.

The community event takes place in Denny library this week. Pic: Scott LoudenThe community event takes place in Denny library this week. Pic: Scott Louden
The community event takes place in Denny library this week. Pic: Scott Louden
Most Popular

Those signed up to attend include Denny Citizen’s Advice, Denny’s Men’s Shed, Enjoy Life Locally Project (ELLY), Roots Foodbank, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Smart Denny, Wider Access to School Project, Falkirk Council’s Community Learning and Development and the Education Training Unit.

A spokesperson said: “We hope people of all ages will join us for our first library community day and that families will take advantage of this chance to talk to friendly advice organisations while the kids are entertained.”

Related topics:LegoFalkirk Council