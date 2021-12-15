Denny housing complaint: Mum’s plea for help as repairs delayed

Charlene Norquoy, 30, was placed with her family in Grove Street in July, and has been requesting repairs since the day she moved in.

She claims the front door was broken before she moved in, alongside fire windows not opening fully, stab marks on a window, and a broken rain down-pipe.

The full-time mum said the front door is letting in cold and damp and is failing to provide insulation for the home, leading to her 14-month-old son being hospitalised with suspected bronchitis - and she was landed with a £200 gas bill for heating.

Charlene Norquoy, 30, with son Olli Norquoy, 15 months.

She said he has raised the issues with Falkirk Council on a number of occasions, but felt she was not being taken seriously.

She also took her case to John McNally, MP for Falkirk, at which point the council told her the repairs would be carried out at the end of last month.

Charlene said: “I moved into the property in July, and it was clear then that the place needed desperate repairs.

There is a damp outhouse where children's toys have been ruined.

“The door needs to be kicked shut and even then it doesn’t shut properly - my 14 month-old was in hospital with suspected bronchitis from the damp and cold.

“I’ve been trying to get it replaced, but I’ve been passed from pillar to post.

“The door itself has been on the council's repair-line since March.

Problems with the property include faulty window, knife marks on a window frame, a broken down pipe and damp outhouse.

“I phone up at least once a week, I even spoke to Mr McNally who told me it would be repaired on November 29, which was confirmed by the council.

“That day came and went and no one turned up.

“The council phoned to tell me that the door wasn’t in stock.

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “We are aware of these issues and have carried out a number of repairs to this property and we have kept the tenant up to date at every stage.

“We will revisit the property to establish any further repairs and get these done as soon as possible.”

