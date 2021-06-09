Denny High School pupils take on 132ft bungee jump for five charities

The event was organised by Brodie McClurg who was backed by fellow Denny High pupils as the group threw themselves off an edge 132ft above water in Killiecrankie, Perth and Kinross.

Brodie and his friends Lewis Stein, Miah Shaw, Eli Shiels, Alison Reid, Isla Arnott, Sophie Pettigrew, Lucy King and Payton Airlie have more than doubled their initial £1000 target – meaning the pot will be divided equally between Strathcarron Hospice, Calum’s Cabins, Cancer Research, the Scottish Association for Mental Health and Help for Heroes.

Brodie, who is an S6 house captain, decided to do something to support the organisations when it became clear the pandemic would scupper the original plans each Denny High house had drawn up.

Denny High School pupil Brodie McClurg (second from right) and his friends took on a bungee jump in aid of five different charities. Contributed.

Having seen his hopes of zip-lining over the Clyde dashed last year, he instead arranged the bungee jump, which was successfully completed by all nine participants on Sunday.

His mum, Julie McClurg, said: “They did really well and all had to pay £64 each to do it themselves.

“A few of us went to watch and I couldn’t even go up the ladders!

“They were all scared but it was all very well organised. I don’t think the staff gave them much time to think about it!

“A couple of teachers and the parents went along and we were all really proud as they did it all off their own back. Their target was £1000 but now they’re hoping to get to £3000.”

Click here to make a donation.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.