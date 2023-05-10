Denny High pupil looks to make a difference on charity's Young People's Board For Change

Douglas Patton, 16, was chosen to sit on the Young People’s Board For Change for the NSPCC. The board is made up of young people between the ages of 13 and 16 from across the country, placing children and young people right at the very heart of steering, advising and influencing the charity’s work.

Proud mum Jillian Paton explained: “Douglas is dyslexic and has had his struggles but despite this submitted an application to the NSPCC as he was immediately interested in helping other young people. We were delighted when he got the email offering an interview. He was selected from more than 500 applicants. We did caution him that this might be as far as he got, but that we were incredibly proud that he had got this far. But he surpassed himself with a great interview and was offered a two year place on the board.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Douglas, an S4 pupil at Denny High, said: “I am looking forward to making a difference for young people to make better opportunities for dealing with mental health and improve situations for learning. I am also looking forward to visiting the Houses of Parliament, questioning MPs and to help influence the NSPCC’s future policies.”

Douglas Patton is one of 15 young people from across the UK to be chosen for the NSPCC's Young People's Board for Change. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Jillian continued: “We are pleased he has the chance to get involved in something like this. He’s interested in current affairs and we applied to go on BBC Debate Night Scotland. We took Douglas with us for the experience and when we were sitting in the audience Douglas out of the blue decided to question the panel.

“He wants to be able to try and help other young people and have the opportunity to get adults to listen to what affects them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s already had a meeting online with the other board members and he’s been very excited about the opportunity. He’s enjoyed speaking to other young people from different parts of the country and learning what issues affect them.