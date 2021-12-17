Denny High Dux: Rare shared award for two outstanding pupils

The honour went to S6 pupils, Isla Arnott and Daniel Wilson.

It is the first time in over a decade that the school’s top honour has been shared.

Both pupils excelled in their Higher subjects last year and posted a series of exceptional results over the course of the session.

Dux medallists, Isla Arnott 17 and Daniel Wilson 17 (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Isla and Daniel are currently in the process of being interviewed by a number of Universities to gain admission.

The award came as COVID restrictions meant the school could not welcome families to its annual prizegiving ceremony.

But it remained determined to celebrate the achievements of its pupils.

Isla Arnott 17 (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Working with members of staff and pupils, it created a video presentation to showcase the school and it’s many talented pupils.

This video presentation was circulated to all members of the school community and is a testament to the successes of all its prize winners.

The school also reflected on their successes after a tough year in the midst of a pandemic.

It paid tribute to “an exceptional set of results which were a testament to the pupils embodying the vision of the school.”And it continued: “Pupils stayed determined through exceptional challenges, they aimed high, valued their learning, were creative and ultimately achieved success.

Daniel Wilson (Pic: Michael Gillen)

This excellence was also a testament to the hard work and dedication of staff and families in ensuring that in the most difficult circumstances the pupils delivered the best set of results in the recent history of the school.”

Prizewinners:

S1 Excellence Award - Catrin Allen, Emily Binns, Jack Binns, Katie Bryant, Ewan Cameron, Kelsie Davies, Harry King, Arran MacKenzie, Maxx McCreery, Corri McGougan, Josh Orr, Zander Schulz, Lara Simpson, Keira Taylor; S2 Excellence Award - Jessica Ashworth, Ellyn Binnie, Siobhan Coe, Lexie Crozier, Callum Differ, Lauren Gardner, Katy Hoy, Isla McGonigle, Ruben McNiven, Abi Skelton, Emma Truesdale;

S3 Subjects: Accounts - Bradley Benton, Admin and IT - Mikayla McPhillips, Art - Karla Smith, Biology - Andrew Wright, Business Management - Melissa McPhail, Chemistry - Bradley Benton, Computing - Derry Miller, Drama - Riley Binnie, Engineering Science - Don Findlay, English - Rebecca Mitchell, French - Ellie Murphy, Geography - Dawson Muir, German - Eleanor Robinson, Graphic Communication - Ellie Murphy, History - Leah Johnstone, Maths - Hannah Boyle, Modern Studies - Kayleigh Fyfe, Modern Studies - Mitchell McCole, Music - Bradley Benton, PE - Bradley Benton, Philosophy - Rebecca Mitchell, Physics - Ayan Ahmed, Practical Food and Health - Kelsey Leonard, Practical Woodwork - Cole McPherson, RMPS - Inayah Kauser;

National 5 Subjects: Accounts - Kenzie Kerr, Admin and IT - Hannah Tatton, Art - Zoe Bennie, Biology -Kai Garty, Business Management - Daniel Hall, Chemistry - Jenna Irvine, Computing - Josh McPhail, Drama - Lois Smillie, Engineering Science - Benjamin Smith, English - Zoe Bennie, French - Cara Robb, Geography - Leo Graham, German - Kirstin Munn, Graphic Communication - Kenzie Kerr, History - Elise Crozier, Maths - Kai Garty, Media - Ben Fulton, Modern Studies - Kirsty McLellan, Music - Jenna Irvine, PE - Abi Binnie, Philosophy - Jay Girdwood, Physics - Josh McPhail, Practical Cookery - Emily Vevers, Practical Health and Food - Millie Black, Practical Woodwork - Arran Rice, RMPS - Eve Doyle;

Higher subjects: Accounts - Kelly Horner, Admin and IT - Craig Differ, Art - Sophie Kerr, Biology - Jaqueline McMichael, Business Management - Jennifer Donnelly, Chemistry - Daniel Wilson, Drama - Charlie Grant, English - Isla Arnott, Kayla Bennie, French - Vivi Cochrane, Geography - Kayla Bennie, German - Rachel Kerr, Graphic Communication - James Douglas, History - Isla Arnott, Human Biology - Daniel Wilson, Maths - Daniel Wilson, Media - Kerry McLuskey, Modern Studies - Iona Kelly, Music - Rachel Kerr, PE - Luke Rankin, Philosophy - Nathan Gray, Photography - Rachel Cairnie, Physics - Daniel Wilson, Politics - Isla Arnott, Practical Health and Food - Charlotte Burns, RMPS - Lucy King;

Advanced Higher Subjects: Art - Millie Sinclair, Art: Creative Industries - Emma Webb, Chemistry - Alisdair Lowe, Drama - Finlay Whiteford, English - Finlay Whiteford, Geography - Finlay Whiteford, Maths - Innes Dickson, Music - Ethan Loch, PE - Lucas Guthrie-Allan, Physics - Alisdair Lowe, Psychology - Rachel Cairnie; Leadership Awards - Finlay Whiteford, Kayla Miller, Brodie McClurg, Iona Kelly; Proxime Accessit - Kayla Bennie; The Graham Pow Award - Sandy Binnie; AA Physio Summit Prize - Josh Thomson; Ciaran Hawkes Memorial Award for Endeavour - Zoe Bennie; Dux Medallist - Isla Arnott and Daniel Wilson.

