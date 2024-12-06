Denny High Dance Off 2024 in 30 pictures

Tickets sold out in ten minutes and the 650 people in the audience were treated to another evening of great dancing, as well as some highly entertaining dance routines.

The school’s dance academy were on stage, along with 129 S4 to S6 pupils and 47 members of staff who had all spent weeks rehearsing for the big night.

The competition comprises of the school’s five houses – Dumyat, Hartfell, Cruachan, Lomond and Schiehallion battling it out through themed pupil and staff dances, all of which are choreographed by pupils and rehearsed over a period of two months prior to the competition.

This year’s pupils’ themes ranged from The Wizard of Oz, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, The Olympics, Mamma Mia and 90s.

Youngsters have to choreograph a four-minute dance routine, teaching it to their house peers, organise costumes for everyone and much more.

But as well as their own performances, the pupils also have to put together a themed dance for their teachers who were competing for their relative house. In this, staff take to the stage and perform from a range of themes – Britney Spears, Eras Tour, Pitch Perfect, Despicable Me and Footloose.

In the best tradition of Strictly Come Dancing there was a judging panel to give their verdicts on the pupil and staff performances based on timing, difficulty, comedy, costumes and energy and ultimately to score the houses from first to fifth place.

This year’s judges were Joanne Sutherland, PE and Dance teacher at Grangemouth High; Emily Burns and Ellie Wood, both probationer PE teachers at Graeme High School; and Elisa Scott of Elisa’s Dance Academy.

The results were extremely close but the winner – for the second year - was Lomond House, with Schiehallion House and Dumyat House joint second; Hartfell House fourth and Cruachan House in fifth place.

PE teacher Morgan Kay said: “The event was a huge success, which allowed fourth to sixth year pupils to work as part of a team, building relationships across their house, as well as with a variety of staff who they had to work closely with in their efforts to showcase all their hard work and win the prestigious glitter ball.

“The curtain was brought down with a final dance from our house captains with a powerful message of ‘empowering Denny High School’ as their theme. Through this, they promoted the school values of staying determined, aiming high, valuing learning, being creative and achieving success through personalised song lyrics as well as their choreography.

"This dance was choreographed and led by our probationer PE teacher at Denny High School, Miss Hilcoat.”

1 . Denny High Dance Off A packed stage of all those taking part in the Denny High School annual inter-house dance off.

2 . Denny High Dance Off Time for The Wizard of Oz.

3 . Denny High Dance Off A very modern Tin Man.