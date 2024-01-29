Denny hen re-homing centre requires new flock of volunteer drivers
The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) has been working with the farming industry since 2005, to help give as many hens as possible a free-range retirement and volunteer drivers play a vital role in this operation.
A spokesperson for the BHWT’s Denny centre said: “We have got a fantastic opportunity for people to be part of something fun, friendly and fantastically worthwhile.
We are urgently seeking drivers in the local area to help out at our re-homing events.
"Volunteer drivers play a vital role in transporting hens on the most important day of their lives. They are more than just chicken chauffeurs, however. From collecting
the hens from the farm at the crack of dawn – it definitely helps if you’re an early bird – to dropping them off at the re-homing site, they are the carriage that wings them
towards their new lives.
"In fact, it’s an experience akin to a proud parent dropping a child off for their first day at school. Hens are such charismatic, loving pets. Our re-homing days are so
much more than an operation to move the hens from farm to freedom.
"Our volunteer teams are a wonderful, sociable bunch and those who join us will become part of a close-knit team. It’s a great chance to meet new people and make
like minded friends.
E-mail [email protected] or visit the website for more information.